Nicola Peltz is young and in love!

The 22-year-old actress and longtime friend Anwar Hadid, 17, have taken their relationship to the next level and are now dating, and the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress couldn't be happier. Although they only just became Instagram official, Peltz told Women's Wear Daily at the Sundance Film Festival that Anwar is the best boyfriend.

"We're hanging out. Honestly, he is an angel," she gushed. "He's such an amazing person."

Peltz also couldn't help but rave about his famous sisters, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid. "He comes from such an amazing family. Gigi and Bella are so, so sweet. I just love his family so much," Peltz continued. "They're feminine, strong girls. To have that around is amazing."