Viola Davis for Best Supporting Actress for Fences: "Thank you to the Academy for recognizing this extraordinary, important film and my work in it. Thank you Denzel for being at the helm!"

Mykelti Williamson on behalf of Fences for Best Picture: "Thank you to [the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences] for this important and historic acknowledgement. Your global recognition of Fences and the literary legacy of the great August Wilson is an incomparable honor. Congratulations on a truly well deserved honor to my colleagues Denzel and Viola. I'm so very proud of both of you! Continued Blessings."

Viggo Mortensen for Best Actor in Captain Fantastic: "I'm thrilled that Captain Fantastic has been included among this year's Academy nominees! Our movie has heart and brains. It entertains, inspires, and encourages honest communication in equal measures. I'm extremely proud to represent Matt Ross' extraordinary story. It is one of the finest collective efforts I've ever been a part of. Yes we can!" He said, adding, "I wish my mother, who loved movies and taught me about them, was still here to enjoy this moment."