Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Michelle Williams and her BFF Busy Philipps struck red carpet magic again. The former Dawson's Creek costars routinely hit up red carpets together and the 2017 Golden Globes was no different where the pair dazzled in Louis Vutton and Stella McCartney.
Williams, who is up for Supporting Actress in the film category for her work in Manchester By the Sea, was candid with Ryan Seacrest about the film.
"I felt like my insides were on the outside," she told Seacrest about reading the script for Manchester By the Sea.
The movie follows a man who has to take care of his young nephew after his brother dies. Williams plays Randi, the ex-wife of Casey Affleck's character.
She said the role was challenging, but she revealed she and Philipps were having a chat on the way over and that if they could tell their 16-year-old selves that this would be their life, "We'd be really happy," she said. "While it is challenging, it is also the work I've always wanted to do," Williams said, noting she's lucky.
Viola Davis, Naomie Harris, Nicole Kidman and Octavia Spencer are also up for the Supporting Actress award.
Williams previously won a Golden Globe at the 2011 awards show for playing Marilyn Monroe in My Week With Marilyn. She was previously nominated for Blue Valentine and Brokeback Mountain. She's been nominated for three Oscars as well. She got her big break in the seminal teen drama Dawson's Creek where she played Jen Lindley from 1998-2003. Her other credits include Shutter Island, Take This Waltz, Certain Women and Imaginary Heroes.
Watch E!'s live 2017 Golden Globes red carpet coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT today. Following the ceremony on NBC, tune back in to E! for our live After-Party special at 11 p.m. And catch our Fashion Police special Monday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m.