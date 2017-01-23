NBC
The Big Three are having a big day on the Tuesday, Jan. 24 episode of NBC's This Is Us: They're turning 10 years old. In the past of course, the present they're still in their 30s.
In the exclusive clip from "Three Sentences" below, pint-sized Kate, Kevin and Randall walk in on their parents trying to "get lucky." Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) wants to get the kids a dog. Rebecca (Mandy Moore) does not.
"Our beautiful children need a beautiful dog," Jack says.
"OK, get ‘em a dog and then get them a new mommy who will walk it," Rebecca snarks.
But the kids, well, the kids want something else entirely: Their own birthday parties.
Kate wants a Madonna party, she and new BFF love the Material Girl. Kevin wants a Princess Bride movie, despite the fact he was terrified of the movie. And Randall? Randall is fine with whatever because he's Randall and if he invites one kid from school, he has to invite them all. Oh, he wants a magician too.
"What just happened?" the bewildered parents ask.
Meanwhile, in the present, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) struggles to find time with William (Ron Cephas Jones) as work gets hectic, Kevin (Justin Hartley) makes a major romantic decision and Kate's (Chrissy Metz) gastric bypass journey takes a turn.
This Is Us is also going to cover new ground and tackle Jack's death.
"Next week's episode is a big episode," creator Dan Fogelman revealed on the show's panel during the 2017 TCA Winter Press Tour when asked when we'll learn more about the loss of Jack. "Next week is a big week, and then we have a while to go in the big picture."
NBC announced This Is Us was renewed for two additional seasons, 36 more episodes, at the 2017 TCA Winter Press Tour.
"We all got our wish that this is a hit show," NBC entertainment president Jennifer Salke said in a statement. "This Is Us is as good as anything we've ever had, we're thrilled to renew it for two seasons and there's no doubt it will have a long life on NBC. On behalf of everyone at NBC, we're grateful for the artistry of the cast, crew, and producers assembled by our gifted creator, Dan Fogelman. In a world where there are literally hundreds of television dramas, we're proud to have one of the very best that is also one of the highest-rated."
This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
