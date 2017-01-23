The Big Three are having a big day on the Tuesday, Jan. 24 episode of NBC's This Is Us: They're turning 10 years old. In the past of course, the present they're still in their 30s.

In the exclusive clip from "Three Sentences" below, pint-sized Kate, Kevin and Randall walk in on their parents trying to "get lucky." Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) wants to get the kids a dog. Rebecca (Mandy Moore) does not.

"Our beautiful children need a beautiful dog," Jack says.

"OK, get ‘em a dog and then get them a new mommy who will walk it," Rebecca snarks.