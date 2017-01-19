Lisa Vanderpump "Disappointed" by German Shepherd's Treatment on A Dog's Purpose Set

Lisa Vanderpump was just as upset as many people were when they saw the disturbing leaked video from the new comedy-adventure film A Dog's Purpose, and also faced an awkward personal situation.

The clip, which was posted online Wednesday, shows what appears to be a handler forcing a German Shepard named Hercules into a pool of rushing water. The video spurred calls from PETA and viewers to boycott the film. Vanderpump, a longtime dog lover, had filmed a commercial promoting A Dog's Purpose. Now, she says, she plans on donating her ad paycheck to her Vanderpump Dog Foundation.

"YES I saw the film and it was truly a wonderful movie, but of course as a dog lover, I was saddened and disappointed the way the German Shepherd was treated, as I am any time I see a dog in distress," the Vanderpump Rules and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told E! News in a statement Thursday.