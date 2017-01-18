Carrie Underwood, John Legend and More to Perform at the 2017 Grammys

The Recording Academy is pulling out the big guns.

The first wave of 2017 Grammys performers were announced Wednesday. John Legend, a 10-time winner, Metallica, eight-time winners, Carrie Underwood, a seven-time winner, and Keith Urban, a four-time winner, will hit the stage at the Staples Center in L.A. on Feb. 12, live on CBS.

The country stars are slated to sing together.

Underwood is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance ("Church Bells"), where she will compete against Brandy Clark ("Love Can Go to Hell"), Miranda Lambert ("Vice"), Maren Morris ("My Church") and Urban ("Blue Ain't Your Color"). Urban also received a Best Country Album nomination for Ripcord; the singer-songwriter is up against Clark (Big Day in a Small Town), Loretta Lynn (Full Circle), Morris (Hero) and Sturgill Simpson (A Sailor's Guide to Earth). Metallica's James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are in the running for Best Rock Song ("Hardwired").