You're Doing It Wrong: Your Biggest Fitness Mistakes, According to 3 Celeb Trainers

The hardest part about working out is getting there. Sound familiar?

But let's say you have been hitting the gym on the regular and you're still not seeing the results you want (or the results you deserve). It's a story all too true to many a gym-goer. Seriously: You're busting your booty daily, waking up at the crack of dawn, getting your sweat on before you even start your work day and you're even passing on after-work happy hours in lieu of a healthier, more fit you. What gives?

To address what you might be doing wrong, we asked three celeb trainers (who just happen to be responsible for the fit physiques of Julianne Hough, Carrie Underwood Adriana Lima and more) from three different cities what's the one thing you're doing that's sabotaging your efforts.