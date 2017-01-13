The Mandel Group released the following statement to E! News:

"The lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his long-time business managers is a complete fabrication. For 30 years, Joel and Rob Mandel, and their company The Management Group, have been trusted business managers to some of the most successful individuals and companies in the entertainment business. For 17 of those years, they did everything possible to protect Depp from his irresponsible and profligate spending."

The lawsuit comes just hours after Depp and his ex Amber Heard finalized their contentious divorce proceedings.

A judge denied a motion Depp's lawyers had filed to have the actress pay the actor's attorney fees.