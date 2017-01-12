There isn't a day that passes during which Prince William and Prince Harry do not think about their late mom, Princess Diana. As Harry once said, "She was quite simply the best mother in the world."

It was 20 years ago when Princess Diana was tragically killed in a car accident in Paris. William was just 15 years old at the time, his brother only 12.

The shocking events of August 31, 1997, made William and Harry the human faces of an international tragedy. While millions cried openly in the street at their mother's funeral, the boys remained dry-eyed and stoic as they paid tribute in the most public of circumstances by walking behind her coffin as it made its way slowly down The Mall.