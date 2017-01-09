Bryan Cranston Calls Meryl Streep Hollywood's "Queen"

Meryl Streep's Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards moved everyone at the show, including Golden Globe winner and seven-time nominee Bryan Cranston.
Cranston, nominated this year for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for All the Way, chatted with E! News' Carissa Culiner at HBO's Golden Globes after-party. He recalls his favorite part of the night as "the whole segment with Viola Davis' beautiful introduction for Meryl," whom he referred to as Hollywood's "queen."
Cranston described Streep's speech about President-elect Donald Trumpwhom Streep did not mention by name—as "eloquent, and kind… she really spoke from her heart, and spoke her truth."
Streep captivated the room as she used her big moment to call for Hollywood to continue to use its platform to make art, with closing words from beloved friend and actress Carrie Fisher: "Take your broken heart and make art."
Cranston went on to speak on behalf of the Globes attendees and Hollywood, noting, "Most all of the people in the room felt the resonance of that. And we collectively are, we're concerned, we're anxious. We hope that some point we can get over that."
This isn't the first time Cranston commented on President-elect Trump. Cranston told Today's Carson Daly in July that he would like to play Donald Trump onscreen one day. "He's huge. He's this Shakespearean character, this serio-tragic-comedic character. Who wouldn't want to take a bite out of that?"
