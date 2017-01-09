Bryan Cranston Calls Meryl Streep Hollywood's "Queen"

Meryl Streep's Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards moved everyone at the show, including Golden Globe winner and seven-time nominee Bryan Cranston.

Cranston, nominated this year for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for All the Way, chatted with E! News' Carissa Culiner at HBO's Golden Globes after-party. He recalls his favorite part of the night as "the whole segment with Viola Davis' beautiful introduction for Meryl," whom he referred to as Hollywood's "queen."