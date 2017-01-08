Do you need a break, Ryan Seacrest? Because if so, Justin Timberlake can fill in for a bit.
The star stepped onto the red carpet alongside Jessica Biel for the 2017 Golden Globes today in a way that almost seemed like an audition for potential hosting gigs in the future. JT couldn't stop the feeling when it came to getting a taste of taking over the carpet when he opened the interview with Seacrest by sharing what a "hot change" was. And he did it with so much determination, it was hard not to admire his enthusiasm.
Holding up the board that read, "Hot Change," Timberlake explains to the camera, "In Hollywood, this is what we call a 'Hot Change.' Its when we keep the feed going live, on only Ryan Seacrest, and then we just roll in, right after Andrew Garfield."
Cue an "aggressive," as Biel exclaimed, toss of the clipboard.
"I just learned that that was a hot change, so I felt like I wanted to share it with the world," Timberlake added.
Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
It didn't stop there, though.
At the end, Timberlake also took on the task of tossing to break. While holding his now-favorite clipboard up to the camera again, he told viewers, "Globes air tonight on NBC at 8 p.m. EST. We'll be right back with more of those unexpected moments you love to see! Live and only on E!"
He added, "Do I get extra for that?"
Could we see Justin Timberlake as a guest co-host on the red carpet in the future? Maybe even hosting the actual Golden Globes? Hey, he already has the basics down.
It wasn't all just showing off his hosting chops, however.
Timberlake, who is nominated tonight for Best Original Song for "Can't Stop the Feeling," and Biel shared some details about their very "normal" trick-or-treating in New Orleans while dressed in their very lavish Trolls costume for Halloween, and how they made it an opportunity to sneak in some more promotions for the film.
"The best part, and my wife is the greatest of all time, we were walking up to a house, and this is like the week before the movie came out," Timberlake explained, "but some of the promotion was already out, so some of the kids were recognizing us as the characters, and my wife was like, 'That's right. It's from Dreamworks Animations. Trolls that comes out November…' I was like, ‘I owe you one for that.'"
As for his hit song that has been topping charts and making everyone jump to their feet, JT says, "You hear these reports that when the movie came out in the theater that kids were dancing in the aisles to the song. I think love and joy is like limited commodity these days and I'm just happy to be a part of sharing that with people."