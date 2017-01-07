Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Humane Society Of The U.S.

Pia Toscano just tied the knot!

The American Idol alum married longtime love and dancer Jimmy R.O. Smith in a romantic ceremony on Saturday, Entertainment Tonight reports. The newlyweds' closest family and friends gathered at the Metropolitan Building in Long Island, New York for the joyous occasion.

According to the outlet, Toscano looked stunning (as per usual) in a custom silk gown designed by Michael Costello. The modern look featured elaborate lace embroidery and a cascading sheer train.

American Idol fans will remember the songstress from the series' 11th season. Her elimination in the tenth round shocked viewers, but she's gone on to lead quite a career for herself both as a solo artist and as a backup singer for Jennifer Lopez.