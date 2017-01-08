Bow down to the queen!

Meryl Streep was the picture of grace as she took the stage to accept the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 Golden Globes for her outstanding accomplishments in film.

Doubt costar Viola Davis presented "Dame Streep" with the honor celebrating her exceptional body of work.

"She makes the most heroic characters vulnerable, the most known familiar, the most despised relatable," Davis explained. "Dame Streep, her artistry reminds us of the impact of what it means to be an artist, which is to make us feel less alone. I can only imagine where you go, Meryl, when you disappear into a character. You are muse."

She added, "You make me proud to be an artist. You make me feel that what I have in me—my body, my face, my age—is enough."