Jessica Biel showcased her dancing skills Tuesday at Staples Center while cheering on the Los Angeles Lakers with husband Justin Timberlake. The actress also displayed some sweet moves at the singer's 20/20 World Experience Tour concert in Montreal in 2014.
A year later, Timberlake, who can certainly rock his body, danced "The Carlton" with golf buddy and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Alfonso Ribiero at the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. They gave a repeat performance at the 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf Tournament in Pebble Beach, California.
Last year, fellow singer Lady Gaga also showcased some enthusiastic moves during a sporting event—the sporting event of the year. She danced while watching Beyoncé, Coldplay and Bruno Mars' 2016 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.
Tom Brady, whose NFL team the New England Patriots won the 2015 Super Bowl, was spotted dancing his butt off at a party following their Super Bowl ring ceremony that summer.
His wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, was seen dancing wildly in the audience while watching the 2016 Rio Olympics Opening Ceremony in her home country of Brazil.
Of course, the celebrity most associated with candid dancing is Taylor Swift , who is known to showcase her moves while sitting or standing in the audience at award shows.
"I used to get really nervous at awards shows because, seemingly, they're a huge pressure cooker," she said on Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2014. "And everybody seems to be sitting there trying to look more unaffected by being at this awards show than the next person next to them."
"A couple years ago I just decided, 'No. This is the coolest concert you could ever go to," she said. "This is like all these incredible acts playing their biggest songs and I get to be front row and I'm going to dance during this because I feel like it—and not because it looks cool, because it doesn't.'"
Like many of us, celebs can't stand still at music festivals. At Coachella 2014, Leonardo DiCaprio danced like a raver.
"I used to be a pop-locker when I was in elementary school," he told Ellen DeGeneres in 2013. "It's actually one of the reasons why I didn't get an agent, because I auditioned and I had a punk rock haircut and I danced like a little street dancer, and they rejected me."
At Coachella 2015,a fan recorded Robert Pattinson, dancing to Drake.
Other stars love to dance on exotic vacations. On a trip to Ibiza, Orlando Bloom cut a rug to Pharrell Williams' "Happy" in the middle of a busy restaurant in and also danced around on a boat.
Reese Witherspoon busted some moves while drinking with girlfriends in Capri, Italy in 2014.
Even Bill Murray has felt the urge to cut loose and dance, which he did at a friend's party in 2014.
And Jennifer Lopez may dance continuously on stage, but the fun doesn't even when her shows are over. Last November, a friend filmed her shaking her booty at a bar.
Other celebs will dance at surprising public places, even while pregnant! Zoe Saldana and husband Marco Perego started pole-dancing on the AeroTrain at Washington Dulles International Airport in 2014.
And who can forget little Jacob Tremblay's hidden talent? The Room actor, now 10, showcased some impressive dance skills and channeled the late Michael Jackson during the 2016 awards season.
He even gave a repeat performance for E! News on the red carpet at the 2016 SAG Awards.