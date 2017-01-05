Warning: Reading this may make you want to get up and dance like no one is watching!

Jessica Biel showcased her dancing skills Tuesday at Staples Center while cheering on the Los Angeles Lakers with husband Justin Timberlake. The actress also displayed some sweet moves at the singer's 20/20 World Experience Tour concert in Montreal in 2014.

A year later, Timberlake, who can certainly rock his body, danced "The Carlton" with golf buddy and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Alfonso Ribiero at the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. They gave a repeat performance at the 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf Tournament in Pebble Beach, California.