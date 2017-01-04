"And we had this girl called Chantelle—bless you, Chantelle, wherever you are—she was our guide. And I think she was that innocent and pure of heart that she had no idea that we were on drugs."

Garfield feels even more terribly about the way they acted around their tour guide because of how complimentary she was. "'You guys are great. I wish all of my guys were like you,'" he remembers her saying. "Then we went back to my house and talked about how insane that day was because we were all having our own experiences, and I think we all kind of came back going, 'Were you thinking this?'

"We all realized we were all thinking so many of the same things at the same time. Just stoned conversation. Everyone had a different freak out at a different place."

Sounds like the birthday party of a lifetime!