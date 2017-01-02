Carrie Fisher was the be-all and end-all actress for Star Wars fans—and her memory is going to be honored every chance they get.

Peter Mayhew, who plays Chewbacca in the franchise, paid tribute to his late co-star at the Marvelous Nerd Year's Eve Comic-Con in Dallas, a late addition to the previously scheduled event in light of Fisher's shocking death last week.

"She was a princess," Mayhew, a native Texan who hosted the tribute with his wife, Angie, told the audience, per Dallas-Fort Worth's NBC 5. "She can adapt to almost any situation and she did."