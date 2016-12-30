Ain't no party like a Stefani-Shelton party!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are vacationing at his Oklahoma ranch with her three sons Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2, as well as members of both of their extended families, including Gwen's brother Todd Stefani, his wife Jennifer Stefani and their children and Shelton's sister Endy Intieri, her husband Mike Intieri and their kids. The group had a big dance party at the house Thursday.

Mostly everyone but Gwen and Blake wore matching camo outfits—his favorite kind! The country star opted to remain in a dark T-shirt and jeans, but he did top the look with a nifty yacht captain's hat. Even Blake's dog Betty joined in on the fun.