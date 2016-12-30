At long last, fans will be able to watch Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds together onscreen.

Except this time, they won't be in character—they'll be appearing as themselves.

The two actresses, who died within a day of each other this week, are the subjects of a new HBO documentary, Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher. After originally being scheduled to air in March, the film is now expected to premiere in the first half of 2017.

Most of the 95-minute film was shot in 2015. The documentary premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May and also played New York Film Festival in October, receiving stellar reviews.