You don't need the big bucks or brand endorsements to look like street-style queen Jamie Chung.

Pay full price for her delightfully preppy, winter-appropriate outfit and some may consider you a fool. Instead, we found the Office Christmas Party actress' main pieces (the Related bomber and midi skirt and Inhabit sweater) on sale for a fraction of the cost!

Mixing the jacket's floral pattern with the texture of the cable-knit sweater adds an elevated dimension to the like-colored ensemble. Just throw on a pair of metallic shoes—flats for daytime dawdling or heels to take on the town. Finally, finish it off with a pop of color to bring the entire look to life.