Alyssa Greenberg
You don't need the big bucks or brand endorsements to look like street-style queen Jamie Chung.
Pay full price for her delightfully preppy, winter-appropriate outfit and some may consider you a fool. Instead, we found the Office Christmas Party actress' main pieces (the Related bomber and midi skirt and Inhabit sweater) on sale for a fraction of the cost!
Mixing the jacket's floral pattern with the texture of the cable-knit sweater adds an elevated dimension to the like-colored ensemble. Just throw on a pair of metallic shoes—flats for daytime dawdling or heels to take on the town. Finally, finish it off with a pop of color to bring the entire look to life.
Every Saturday, we present you with one discounted celeb find—today, you get three! Not into these exact picks? Shop similar items below.
On Jamie: Related Egan Bomber, Was $168.36, Now $42.08
Izabel London Black Floral Bomber Jacket, Was $55, Now $17
H&M Silk-Blend Bomber Jacket, Was $129, Now $59.99
On Jamie: Related Clemmie Skirt, Was $137.75, Now $34.43
Guess Avalene Midi Skirt, Was $79, Now $55.30
On Jamie: Inhabit Luxe Cable, Was $708, Now $358
Maje Cable-Knit Sweater, Was $480, Now $192
Talk about a score.