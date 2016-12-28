Carrie Fisher's best moment from Star Wars: The Force Awakens never actually made it in the film.

Writer and Star Wars mega-fan Daniel McFadin took to Twitter to share a cut scene from the 2015 movie that could have easily been the actress' best moment, and it wasn't even 15 seconds long.

In the special clip, we watch as General Organa (Fisher) tells a Resistance soldier to contact the Galactic Senate. "Tell them I insist the republic take action against the First Order," she demands.