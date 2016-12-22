Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair and Jaime King are the kind of moms who inspire us to pay it forward.

Reese recently hosted the Baby2Baby Holiday Party presented by Tiny Prints, the decor a magical winter wonderland where 30 underprivileged young children from Volunteers of America got to play in the snow, sit on Santa's lap and open lots of presents.

"It's an incredible event for these kids" Reese says. "They get to come experience craft making, and pony rides, and face painting, and they get to sit with Santa and talk, it really shows the spirit of Baby2Baby as an organization, which is about reaching out and giving kids just that little extra boost that they need not just at the holiday time but all throughout the year. It can make a really big difference in their lives."