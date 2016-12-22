UPDATE: Lucy Hale is breaking her silence after topless photos of the actress surfaced online.

"Well, I wasn't going to comment on something so ridiculous, but since 2017 is gonna be all about speaking my truth…I'm going to say something," she shared on Twitter Thursday afternoon. "Once again, a woman in the public eye was violated, stolen from and her private life and body were exposed for anyone to see. I will not apologize for living my life and having a personal life that is all mine. It's truly unfortunate that being exposed in this way is allowed. Thank you for all the sweet, supportive message I've been receiving. It was a much needed reminder that I'm surrounded by so much love. I appreciate you all very much. And to whoever did this…kiss my ass."

——————

Lucy Hale is not letting anyone get away with posting unauthorized photos of her.

TMZ is reporting that the Pretty Little Liars star and her lawyer, Marty Singer, sent a letter to a celebrity website that shared topless photos of her in bed, and now she's looking to sue. The photos were posted by Celeb Jihad and reveal Hale's breasts, nipples and a tattoo. TMZ says she claims she owns the photos, but someone hacked into her phone and obtained them.

The site has since removed the photos and replaced them with fake, photoshopped images, noting that she will "never silence" them.