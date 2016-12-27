Just call it brother's intuition.

Prince Robert (Max Brown) may have just returned to the palace, but he can already tell Prince Liam (William Moseley) has fallen head over heels for a mystery girl—who happens to also be his brother's girl—in this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new episode of The Royals.

While the princes share a sentimental moment reminiscing about their late father King Simon (Vincent Regan), Liam receives a message from Kathryn (Christina Wolfe) that piques Robert's curiosity into his little bro's love life.

"So, who is she?" he asks. "You're texting in the throne room, during lunch the whole time… There was a time when part of your game was leaving them a day or two to respond so they'd freak out, and then you waited until the perfect moment."