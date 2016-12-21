Though it doesn't seem like either star has been exponentially better off without the other as far as metrics are concerned, ultimately, it all boils down to personal happiness.

"I really haven't missed it," Strahan said of Live! on Chelsea. "But I loved it. Don't get me wrong. I loved it. When you get a break, sometimes you kind of go, 'Wow, I kind of needed it.' I needed a break."

Despite the messy circumstances around his departure, Ripa always had equally kind words for her work partner of four years.

"I just want to say, on behalf of myself and all of us, we couldn't be prouder of you. You have given us so much joy in the mornings, from your smile to your sense of humor to your horrible French accent. We really are so, so proud of you," she told him on his last day. "We've achieved so much together and I look forward to watching you every morning and seeing what you achieve."

Here's to seeing what they both achieve in 2017.