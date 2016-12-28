21 Films That Made Us Love Going to the Movies in 2016

by Marc Malkin |

La La Land, Deadpool, Lion, Jackie

The year in movies has been filled with love, laughter, sadness and song and dance.

From Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in the musical masterpiece called La La Land and Natalie Portman's Jackie transformation to Ryan Reynolds' outrageous Deadpool and Felicity Jones and Diego Luna's stellar performances in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 2016 proved to be a great year for movie-goers.

In the gallery below, we're taking a look back at the 21 films that made us love going to the movies in the last 12 months. They're presented in no particular order except for La La Land because that had to be number one.

So, start clicking. Let us know what your favorite flicks were in the comments section below.

21 Films That Made Us Love Going to the Movies in 2016

