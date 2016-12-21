Christina Grimmie's family has filed a lawsuit against AEG Live over the death of the 22-year-old singer and former The Voice contestant.

Christina, also a YouTube star and a member of the pop rock group Before You Exit, was signing autographs for fans inside the Plaza Live theater in Orlando, Florida on June 10 when a 27-year-old man opened fire and shot her. She later died in a hospital.

In their lawsuit, filed Tuesday, the singer's parents Albert and Tina Grimmie and brother Marcus Grimmie name the the concert promoter as well as the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza Foundation, which owns the venue where Grimmie shot, and the security company working the event as defendants. They allege wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress.