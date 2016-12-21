Sing centers around a koala named Buster Moon (McConaughey) who is at risk of losing his theater. In a last-ditch effort to save his prized possession, Buster hosts a singing competition similar to American Idol. Animals from far and wide are attracted to the opportunity and sign up to compete for the cash prize.

Other cast members include Jennifer Hudson, Taron Egerton, John C. Reilly and Nick Kroll.

And even though McConaughey has a starring role, the actor admitted to E! News' Marc Malkin that his kids couldn't get enough of the other characters and their voices. "My daughter's [Vida] already got a crush on one," the actor revealed. "You'll see. It's the gorilla. Wait until you hear the gorilla's voice."