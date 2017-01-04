Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have officially welcomed their tiny dancer.

Well, it might be a little early to know if their first baby has the ballroom itch, but the Dancing With the Stars pros did become first-time parents on Monday when Murgatroyd gave birth to a boy in New York named Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy.

The couple continued to fill their fans in on the action this morning, with Maks sharing video of them apparently en route to the hospital in the dark early a.m. hours—"Hoping for a very smooth delivery for Peta and hope Maks doesn't pass out! Best of luck to a very healthy little guy and God Bless you all"—followed by a pic of Peta in her hospital bed touching up her mascara.