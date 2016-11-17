Brendan Dassey is not coming home after all.

The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the Making a Murderer subject to remain in prison throughout his appeals process, E! News can confirm. This development comes one day after a Wisconsin judge ruled Dassey should be released from prison pending appeal, and just over three months after his murder conviction was overturned.

Despite a judge's denial to halt his release, the Wisconsin Department of Justice filed a motion with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in Chicago for an emergency stay to stop Dassey's forthcoming discharge.