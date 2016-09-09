Making a Murderer's Brendan Dassey Conviction Overturned, Could Be Released in 90 Days

  • By
    &

by Lily Harrison | Fri., Sep. 9, 2016 2:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

UPDATE: The state of Wisconsin is appealing Brendan Dassey's overturned conviction, according to multiple reports. 

"We believe the magistrate judge's decision that Brendan Dassey's confession was coerced by investigators, and that no reasonable court could have concluded otherwise, is wrong on the facts and wrong on the law," Attorney General Brad Schimel said in a statement to Variety. "Two state courts carefully examined the evidence and properly concluded that Brendan Dassey's confession to sexually assaulting and murdering Teresa Halbach with his uncle, Steven Avery, was voluntary, and the investigators did not use constitutionally impermissible tactics."

________

One of the stars of the Netflix hit Making a Murderer just received major news today in a Milwaukee court.

Brendan Dassey's conviction was overturned by a federal judge moments ago, court reporters tweeted.

According to court documents, a judge ordered that Brendan should be "released from custody unless, within 90 days of the date of this decision, the State initiates proceedings to retry him."

The judge further ordered that "in the event the respondent appeals this judgment, this judgment will be stayed pending resolution of that appeal."

Photos

Mug Shot Mania

Netflix's limited series documented both Brendan and his uncle Steven Avery's trials following the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach on Halloween back in 2005.

Brendan's trial lasted 9 days and on April 25, 2007—after the jury had been deliberating for four hours—he was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, second-degree sexual assault and mutilation of a corpse.

At the time, Brendan was six months shy of being 18-years-old, but was both tried and sentenced as an adult.

In 2010, Brendan's post-conviction motion was set in place with an appellate; however, a judge denied his team's request for a retrial.

Three years later, the Wisconsin Court of Appeals upheld the judge's previous decision, but that didn't stop Brendan's team from continuing to try every avenue possible to free him despite the fact that the Wisconsin Supreme Court also denied Brendan's team's request to review the case.

Shortly after Halbach's murder, Brendan was interrogated four times over a 2-day period without a parent, attorney or any other adult that could have served as guidance to the teen.

During this interrogation period, Brendan confessed to being a co-conspirator in Halbach's death and rape. Brendan later recanted this confession in a letter to the judge.

His current attorney, Laura Nirider, filed a writ of habeas corpus in 2014 in federal court claiming that "Brendan's Fifth and Fourteenth Amendment rights to due process were violated by the admission of his involuntary confession."

He is currently incarcerated at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wis.

(Originally published on Aug. 12, 2016 at 1:11 p.m.)

Photos

Court Appearances

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Legal , Top Stories , Making a Murderer , Brendan Dassey , True Crime
Latest News
Danny Roberts

The Real World's Danny Roberts Gets Candid About Living With HIV

Dirty John

Meet the Real People at the Center of Dirty John

Dancing With the Stars, Bobby Bones

Is It Time for Dancing With the Stars to Take a Break?

Sneak Peek: Catherine Hardwicke Recalls "Twilight" Casting

Ariana Grande, Mean Girls

So Fetch! Ariana Grande Teases a Mean Girls and Legally Blonde-Inspired Music Video

Kaitlyn Bristowe Breaks Her Silence on Shawn Booth Split

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith, Instagram

Mandy Moore Performing at Her Wedding Reception Is Bride Goals

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.