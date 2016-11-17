Doug Inglish/GQ Australia
The Hammaconda? Little Hamm? You better believe Jon Hamm's heard every euphemism in the book for his penis.
Over the years, the Mad Men star and his tendency to go commando while in public have all but turned the internet on its head. Justin Theroux almost dethroned Hamm's manhood with his infamous grey sweatpant-clad jog, but for one reason or another, conversation surrounding the Emmy winner's endowment has yet to simmer.
GQ Australia recently named the 45-year-old its International Man of the Decade, and in his sit-down with the mag, he addressed fans' ongoing obsession once and for all.
"It was a topic of fascination for other people, certainly not me," Hamm explained to GQ Australia, adding, "By the way, as rumors go, not the worst." Can't argue with that one...
On the topic of sex, Hamm was equally as candid, calling it, "useful, fun, exciting" and "important."
Jon's latest penis comments are quite a deviation from a previous Men's Fitness interview in which he sounded off on the objectification of his private parts. "Would you want people walking up to you and pointing at your d--k? I can't believe I'm still talking about this. But I've worn underwear every day of my life and the fact that I'm painted as this exhibitionist is a little annoying," he admitted in 2014.
Other honorees include Dylan Alcott (Sportsman of the Year), Joel Edgerton (Actor of the Year), and the Hacksaw Ridge cast (Ensemble of the Year).