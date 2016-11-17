The above drink is called the Frappula Frappuccino. It was released last year for the Halloween season and consists of mocha sauce and whipped cream for the bottom layer, White Chocolate Mocha Frap in the middle, and blood-colored raspberry syrup on top. It's wild, creepy, and, believe it or not, it's not even close to the craziest Starbucks drink we've ever seen. That being said, in honor of Food Week here at E!, we're going to take you through our roundup of some of the tastiest, weirdest and grossest looking Starbucks drinks ever to exist. Here are our picks for the coffee chain's craziest drinks of all time. Drink it up!