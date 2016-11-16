Brooke Mueller has been hospitalized for an evaluation stemming from an incident earlier today where she went missing with her two children with Charlie Sheen, twin sons Max and Bob, 7.

The Utah Department of Public Safety released the following statement:

On the morning of November 16, dispatchers with the Utah Department of Public Safety received a welfare check call from a woman claiming to be the mother of Brooke Mueller. Troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol responded to the welfare check call and located Mueller, her two children and a nanny on Interstate 15 near Nephi, Utah. The children are safe and will be released to family. Mueller was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. The State Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the incident. We do not have any more information to release at this time.