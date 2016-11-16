Brooke Mueller has been hospitalized for an evaluation stemming from an incident earlier today where she went missing with her two children with Charlie Sheen, twin sons Max and Bob, 7.
The Utah Department of Public Safety released the following statement:
On the morning of November 16, dispatchers with the Utah Department of Public Safety received a welfare check call from a woman claiming to be the mother of Brooke Mueller. Troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol responded to the welfare check call and located Mueller, her two children and a nanny on Interstate 15 near Nephi, Utah. The children are safe and will be released to family. Mueller was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. The State Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the incident. We do not have any more information to release at this time.
As E! News reported earlier, police were searching for the three after a disturbance occurred at a bar in Salt Lake City.
TMZ claimed that the actress showed up to the bar with the twins and appeared to be "disheveled" and barefoot.
Eyewitnesses told the site that a nanny was also present with them and that the two women got into an altercation before the local authorities were called. Mueller, however, left the scene with her children and the nanny before officials arrived.
Later this morning police confirmed that they were all located and that a standard welfare check took place. No criminal charges were filed.
But now it seems as though Mueller has been placed in medical professionals' hands after reports of her allegedly striking her children have surfaced.
Sheen told TMZ earlier today, "I'm just trying to get my kids home safe. I have no other details that relate to the ongoing event."
Mueller and Sheen were married from 2008 to 2011. Since, the actress has battled with drug abuse and run-ins with the law. In fact, three years ago, the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services removed the twins from Mueller's home, and they were placed in Denise Richard's custody.
Mueller eventually moved to Utah to seek a rehabilitation program and has been staying there for an outpatient program since.