Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wear Matching Bracelets

First comes love, then comes jewelry—just not the diamond kind.

Instead, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sporting what appear to be matching beaded bracelets. The Suits star has worn a strikingly similar band on her wrist for months, easily spotted in photos shared on her Instagram account.

Most recently, the 32-year-old Prince of Whales was seen with the bracelet on in London on Tuesday on his way to a rehearsal for the Joyful Noise choir for NAZ, a sexual health charity. Prince Harry has been a staunch supporter of providing sexual resources to communities, particularly HIV testing, which he personally underwent live on Facebook to destigmatize the disease.

While Harry was busy applauding the group, photographers captured the colorful beaded bracelet clearly hanging from his wrist—a subtle sign that even while his leading lady wasn't with him, Markle wasn't too far away.