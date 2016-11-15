Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wear Matching Bracelets

Instagram, Getty Images
First comes love, then comes jewelry—just not the diamond kind.
Instead, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sporting what appear to be matching beaded bracelets. The Suits star has worn a strikingly similar band on her wrist for months, easily spotted in photos shared on her Instagram account.
Most recently, the 32-year-old Prince of Whales was seen with the bracelet on in London on Tuesday on his way to a rehearsal for the Joyful Noise choir for NAZ, a sexual health charity. Prince Harry has been a staunch supporter of providing sexual resources to communities, particularly HIV testing, which he personally underwent live on Facebook to destigmatize the disease.
While Harry was busy applauding the group, photographers captured the colorful beaded bracelet clearly hanging from his wrist—a subtle sign that even while his leading lady wasn't with him, Markle wasn't too far away.
Fortunately, the transatlantic couple hasn't had to spend too much time apart. Just a few days ago, photographers spotted the American actress in Harry's neck of the woods while toting grocery bags to the gates of her British beau's Kensington Palace home, Nottingham Cottage.
While she has reportedly since returned to Canada, a source tells E! News that there is talk of Harry planning a trip to go and meet Markle's family. "It is seriously serious," the source added.
Though its only been a few months of dating, Markle's trip to Kensington Palace, earning the support of his royal father and a public confirmation of their romance all point to one potential conclusion.
"It wouldn't surprise me if he's already thinking about engagement just because that's where his head goes but that's not where the relationship is at right now," a source told E! News. "This is totally Harry. The problem with Harry is when he falls, he falls hard. He goes in big time."