UPDATE: Mirage Entertainment has filed suit against South American concert promotion company FEG Entretenimientos S.A. for allegedly breaching their contracts with United Talent Agency.
In court documents obtained by E! News, Mirage Entertainment claims that Mariah Carey was forced to cancel two concerts in Argentina and Chile because promoter FEG S.A. failed to provide sufficient payment. They claim the "Obsessed" singer is entitled to payment in full and are also requesting unspecified damages and court costs.
—————
Mariah Carey is putting the brakes on parts of her Latin America tour.
E! News can exclusively confirm that the "We Belong Together" singer has been forced to cancel her upcoming dates in Brazil, Argentina and Chile due to promoter negligence.
"To all of my lambs in South America, I am devastated that a portion of this tour had to be cancelled," Mariah shared in a statement to E! News. "Thank you for all of the excitement and love—I hope to see you soon, my darlings!"
While tickets had already gone on sale with success, fans will be able to obtain a full refund. Mariah will also still be performing in Mexico City and Monterrey this November.
INFphoto.com
Back in July, the Grammy winner announced that she would be coming to the Latin American stage this fall with her "Sweet Sweet Fantasy" tour. She was expected to perform her biggest hits including "Hero," "Fantasy" and "Always Be My Baby."
For loyal fans in the United States, there are still plenty of opportunities to see the singer perform live.
In addition to three performances in Hawaii scheduled for this November, Mariah will also be singing at New York's Beacon Theatre over a span of five days in December.
She will also return to Las Vegas in the spring of 2017 for her #1 to Infinity show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
(Originally published October 25, 2016 at 4:36 p.m. PST)
Watch a brand-new episode of Mariah's World Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!