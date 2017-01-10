UPDATE: Mirage Entertainment has filed suit against South American concert promotion company FEG Entretenimientos S.A. for allegedly breaching their contracts with United Talent Agency.

In court documents obtained by E! News, Mirage Entertainment claims that Mariah Carey was forced to cancel two concerts in Argentina and Chile because promoter FEG S.A. failed to provide sufficient payment. They claim the "Obsessed" singer is entitled to payment in full and are also requesting unspecified damages and court costs.

—————

Mariah Carey is putting the brakes on parts of her Latin America tour.

E! News can exclusively confirm that the "We Belong Together" singer has been forced to cancel her upcoming dates in Brazil, Argentina and Chile due to promoter negligence.

"To all of my lambs in South America, I am devastated that a portion of this tour had to be cancelled," Mariah shared in a statement to E! News. "Thank you for all of the excitement and love—I hope to see you soon, my darlings!"

While tickets had already gone on sale with success, fans will be able to obtain a full refund. Mariah will also still be performing in Mexico City and Monterrey this November.