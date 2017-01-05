Layer it On: While working out, a gym buddy noticed that I looked "skinnier." The Active Band definitely kept things in place under my workout gear, which is a plus but not necessary since I don't really care how I look at the gym. Interestingly, even though it's thinner, a sharp eye could spot the Cincher under my everyday clothes. You could see the rows of clasps under my lightweight outfits (think: satin blouses, cotton tees), and my pants would bulge a bit around my hips when I sat down. Perhaps it's because I have a short torso, but the Cincher would uncomfortably push up my bra as well.

Size Up: Waist trainers are designed to trim a few inches off your waist, so they run small. Warning: It's slightly demoralizing when you have to squeeze yourself into one—closing every clasp was like slowly hiding away another centimeter of compressed fat and skin from the world. It's also time consuming, taking a few extra minutes to put on and take off. It is, however, definitely worth the trouble for special occasions when you want to look right and tight.