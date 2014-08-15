UPDATE: Jonathan "War Machine" Koppenhaver was found guilty on 29 out of 34 charges today in a Las Vegas court. The jury was not able to reach a verdict on two charges: attempted murder and attempted murder with a weapon against his girlfriend at the time, Christy Mack. He is currently facing a life sentence based on today's ruling.

War Machinewas arrested in Simi Valley, Calif. today, according to NBC News.

The MMA fighter has been accused of beating his ex-girlfriend, adult entertainer Christy Mack. An arrest warrant was issued for the 32-year-old mixed martial artist earlier this week stemming from an incident in Las Vegas, charging him with several counts of battery, assault with a deadly weapon and other crimes, police said, per The Los Angeles Times

Officials took Koppenhaver into custody around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, at the request of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Police said he was found at a Simi Valley hotel, where there was a "a small quantity of cash and some pizza" in the room before he was transported to the Ventura County Jail.