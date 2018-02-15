Comment Barack Obama, Kim Kardashian, Sofía Vergara, Kevin Hart et d'autres stars ont fêté la St-Valentin

Aly Raisman pose nue pour le numéro spécial maillots de bain de Sports Illustrated et envoie un message fort
Hier, c'était la Saint-Valentin et les stars ont envoyé des messages tendres à leur chéri ou chérie sur les réseaux sociaux.
L'ex-président Barack Obama a posté une adorable photo avec Michelle Obama sur Twitter mercredi. "Joyeuse Saint-Valentin, @MichelleObama. Tu embellis toutes les journées et tous les lieux", disait la légende de cette adorable photo.
Kim Kardashian a aussi envoyé un message tendre à son mari, Kanye West, mercredi. Sous une adorable photo du couple enlacé, Kim a écrit à Kanye : "Je t'aime à l'infini ! Joyeuse Saint-Valentin !!!"
Sofia Vergara et Kevin Hart font aussi partie des autres stars qui ont fêté l'occasion en postant un message tendre à l'attention de leur partenaires.
"Mon chéri !!❤️❤️❤️ Tu me rends heureuse !!! #notrelunedemiel @joemanganiello", a écrit Sofía sous des photos de son mari, Joe Manganiello, sur Instagram.
Joe a aussi posté une photo du couple sur Instagram et a écrit : "JOYEUSE SAINT-VALENTIN @sofiavergara ❤️."
Kevin a posté une photo avec son épouse, Eniko Hart, mercredi pour ses abonnés sur Instagram.
"Joyeuse Saint-Valentin à mon épouse incroyable et magnifique @enikohart .... Tu fais de moi un homme meilleur. Je t'aime chérie.... #PourToujours #Harts #JoyeuseSaintValentin", a-t-il écrit.
Descendez pour voir d'autres messages remplis d'amour !
Love is not polite The good ones The real ones The forever love It?s sacrifice It?s compromise it is not supposed to be easy it is not a walk in the park Real love it takes fucking work it cannot be watered down to teenage cliches It isn?t an ego boost but a reality check Real love in the real world is not polite it?s true It will leave you naked exposed & vulnerable just to get the best of you Real love is finding comfort in the most uncomfortable conversations It?s letting go of hiding beyond your doubts and trusting the one you are with Real love deserves more than the moon and stars It?s late night work and early morning coffee It is me and you taking on the world together our hands intwined our hearts on rhythm Happy Valentine?s Day my love! ??
Eniko Hart et Kevin Hart
Happy Valentine?s Day, @MichelleObama. You make every day and every place better. pic.twitter.com/aWvyytR7Mm— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2018
Kanye West et Kim Kardashian
Jacob Sartorius et Millie Bobby Brown
Happy Vday to my Val @LiamHemsworth pic.twitter.com/KYjCuJld1z— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 14, 2018
Paul Calafiore et Danielle Maltby
Ayesha Curry et Stephen Curry
Amanda Seyfried et Thomas Sadoski
Kourtney Kardashian
Qu'avez-vous fait pour la Saint-Valentin ? Laissez-nous vos commentaires !