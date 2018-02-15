Comment Barack Obama, Kim Kardashian, Sofía Vergara, Kevin Hart et d'autres stars ont fêté la St-Valentin

Love is not polite The good ones The real ones The forever love It?s sacrifice It?s compromise it is not supposed to be easy it is not a walk in the park Real love it takes fucking work it cannot be watered down to teenage cliches It isn?t an ego boost but a reality check Real love in the real world is not polite it?s true It will leave you naked exposed & vulnerable just to get the best of you Real love is finding comfort in the most uncomfortable conversations It?s letting go of hiding beyond your doubts and trusting the one you are with Real love deserves more than the moon and stars It?s late night work and early morning coffee It is me and you taking on the world together our hands intwined our hearts on rhythm Happy Valentine?s Day my love! ??

