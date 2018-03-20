Blind Dates, Romancing Meghan Markle and Watching The Crown: 7 Surprises From Katie Nicholl's Book About Prince Harry

It's the romance that has captivated the world's attention

Of course, we're talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The American star and her future royal husband have taken the world by storm ever since news of their secret romance broke the news floodgates in late October 2016. Royal enthusiasts and Suits fans alike have been enamored with every step of their courtship as the two gradually came forward as a public couple and eventually got engaged before the close of 2017.

Now, with their May nuptials just two months away, we're learning even more behind-the-scenes details about the transatlantic pair and how they came to be thanks to a new book by Katie Nicholl called Harry: Life, Loss, and Love."

Inside the book, Nicholl takes readers from Harry's earliest years through to his hopes for the future with Markle by his side. Here are some of the things we learned about Harry and Meghan along the way: