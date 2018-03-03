Friends' Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston Are in a Group Text

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 3, 2018 10:33 AM

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow

Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

This is the one where we cry all the tears. Could this be any cuter?!

Check this out: Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow say they and fellow Friends alum Jennifer Aniston maintain a group text chain.

However, Cox is probably the lurker of the trio.

"Lisa, Jennifer and I all have a text chain, but to me it's too much pressure. I'm not into the group text chain. I really don't like it!" Cox told Us Weekly on Friday at the Burn to Remember: First Responder Studio Challenge event in West Hollywood, where she and Kudrow worked out together to honor first responders.

"It's a lot," Kudrow said.

"And then you have something funny to say and you say it but then you send the text and they don't get it," Cox added.

Cox, Kudrow and Aniston played BFFs Monica Gellar, Phoebe Buffay and Rachel Green on Friends. NBC's hit sitcom ended in 2004 after 10 seasons but remains in our hearts...and on TV, in reruns and on Netflix.

Friends Couples Ranked, and No. 1 May Shock You...

Friends, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, GIF

Warner Home Video

Friends, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, GIF

Warner Home Video

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The actresses, as well as their male former Friends co-stars, have reunited in person several times over the years. Cox and Aniston are especially close.

In 2016, Cox, Kudrow, Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer reunited for an NBC special honoring director James Burrows. Fellow former Friends cast member Matthew Perry, who was doing a play in London at the time, appeared in a videotaped message.

The cast and crew of Friends are routinely asked about reuniting as networks continue to churn out revivals of popular shows.

"Anything is a possibility, Ellen," Aniston told Ellen DeGeneres on her show this week, when asked about an official Friends reunion. "Anything! Right? I mean, George Clooney got married…That's like an anything can happen."

