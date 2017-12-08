Gwen Stefani's and Blake Shelton's Yearbook Photos Prove They Could Have Won Cutest Couple

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are clearly in love, but would they still have been head over heels for each other had they met in their early years?

To find out, Ellen DeGeneres showed Stefani old yearbook pictures of her and her now-beau. In the photos, Shelton rocked a mullet and glasses while Stefani sported a cute bob and sweater. 

After seeing Shelton's picture, Stefani teased she probably wouldn't have gone out with the 2017 Sexiest Man Alive. However, she had a change of heart once she saw both of their photos. 

"I feel like it actually does work out good when you look at those two pictures," she said. "I mean, look at those two pictures….Oh my God! It is perfection." 

"You'd get all up in that?" DeGeneres asked.

"Oh my God! You're crazy," Stefani responded with a laugh.

Stefani and Shelton found love together later in life. The "Hollaback Girl" singer was previously married to Gavin Rossdale; however, she filed for divorce from the musician in 2015 after 13 years of marriage. The exes share three kids: Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

Shelton was also previously married to Miranda Lambert, but the couple revealed they were divorcing in 2015 after four years of marriage. They did not have any children.

Just a few months later, E! News confirmed Shelton and Stefani were officially dating.

But would Stefani ever want to tie the knot again?

"I don't know! God I don't know," she said during an On Air With Ryan Seacrest interview in 2016. "Everything is going so quickly. I'm in the moment and um…Look at me! You got me tongue-tied."

To see DeGeneres' full interview with Stefani, tune into The Ellen DeGeneres Show later today.

