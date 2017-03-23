Biggest Celeb Breakup Songs About Other Celebs: From John Mayer to Taylor Swift

For decades, musicians have been inspired by heartbreak and when their exes are famous too, that's when eyebrows really begin to rise.

John Mayer revealed recently that his latest single, "Still Feel Like Your Man," is about ex Katy Perry. The two singers dated on and off for about a year and a half until early 2014.

Who else would I be thinking about?" he told the New York Times. "And by the way, it's a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it's like, give me this, people."

Check out other famous musicians who released popular breakup songs about famous exes: