Why These Stars Don't Believe in Monogamy: Scarlett Johansson, Shailene Woodley, Ethan Hawke and More

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith: In an interview with Howard Stern in 2015, the actress said she gives her husband all the freedom he wants.

"I trust that the man that Will is is a man of integrity. He's got all the freedom in the world, and as long as Will can look at himself in the mirror and be OK, I'm good," she said, adding, "You gotta trust who you're with, and at the end of the day, I'm not here to be anybody's watcher. I'm not his watcher. He's a grown man."

In another interview with Huffington Post, she noted they are both allowed to do "whatever" they want. "Our perspective is, you don't avoid what's natural. You're going to be attracted to people," she said. "In our marriage vows, we didn't say forsaking all others."