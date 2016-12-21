Why 2016 Has Been Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Best Year Yet

A lot of people are complaining that 2016 was the worst year ever, but Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth might just disagree.

After splitting up for several years, the couple found their way back into each other's arms in January and later confirmed their engagement is back on. But more than just rekindling the old flame, it's safe to say Liam and Miley are happier than ever before, continuously sharing their love with the public through the media, social platforms, red carpet events and more.

Thus, we think the couple might actually say this has been their best year yet. Let's take a look back on the last 12 months to see why...