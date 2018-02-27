by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 5:08 AM
We bet you've never heard Kelly Clarkson sing "Stronger" like this!
The American Idol winner stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday and sang a few songs with the host that had been transcribed via Google Translate. However, it looks like the lyrics got lost in translation.
For instance, Jimmy Fallon opted to sing "Feel It Still" by Portugal The Man, which translated to "Live in a Boat." So instead of singing "Ooh woo! I'm a rebel just for kicks, now. I've been feeling it since 1966, now," the host sang, "Your wood, I have not picked it up yet. I was angry because he was about 60."
Similarly, Clarkson performed a version of "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)," which translated to "Too Strong (If You Don't Kill It)." So instead of singing "What doesn't kill you makes a fighter, footsteps even lighter," The Voice judge sang "If you don't kill it offer a bribe. My legs are increasing."
However, the grand finale came when Clarkson and Fallon sang a duet of Sonny and Cher's hit "I Got You Babe," which translated to "I Have Your Child."
"That's so creepy!" Clarkson said after their performance.
Watch the video to see the hilarious number.
Clarkson isn't the first one to sing a few Google Translate songs on The Tonight Show. Rebel Wilson also performed a number of hilariously translated Christmas carols in December and Anne Hathaway sang a few pop songs back in 2017.
To see Clarkson judge other people's singing skills, tune into The Voice Monday and Tuesday on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).
