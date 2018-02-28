BRAND NEW
Khloe Kardashian Calls Kourtney "Selfish" for Constantly Being Late "Every F--king Time" on KUWTK

by Brett Malec | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 1:00 PM

Kourtney Kardashian is tardy to the party and her sisters aren't having it.

Khloe Kardashian is calling out Kourt for being constantly late on Sunday's season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"What is she doing?" Khloe asks Kim Kardashian as they wait in a hotel room for Kourt to finish getting ready. "Like you're on your phone, you don't see me calling?"

When Kourtney finale walks in talking on her cell, Khloe calls her out, "Kourt, I'm being serious: you need to figure out your life."

"I'm on the phone with Larsa!" Kourtney replies.

"But then I'm saying so you shouldn't be on your phone. We've been waiting for you for 30 minutes," Khloe says angrily.

"I was getting ready!" Kourt insists.

"But you're always like this and we're just waiting for you and waiting for you," Khloe says. "It's crazy."

"I don't have time to listen to you yell," Kourtney tells Khloe. 

"I don't have time to wait for you. I don't wanna go on trips if this is how you are every f--king time," Khloe yells. "You don't care how selfish that is?"

Watch their fight in the clip above!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Mondays at 9:30PM, only on E! in Australia

