Casey Anthony Says She Doesn't "Give a S--t" What People Think About Her as She Opens Up About Caylee's Death: Watch

Casey Anthony is opening up about the passing of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee, nine years after her death.

In a new series of interviews with the Associated Press, Casey discusses Caylee's passing and says she's "still not even certain" what happened to her daughter.

Casey told the Associated Press (via NBC News), "Caylee would be 12 right now and would be a total badass. I would like to think she'd be listening to classic rock and playing sports and not taking s--t from anybody."

Casey also talks about people's perception of her, before, during and after her 2011 acquittal.

"I don't give a s--t about what anyone thinks about me," she said. "I don't care about that. I never will. I'm OK with myself. I sleep pretty good at night."

What else did Casey discuss?

Watch the E! News video above to see what else she shared.

