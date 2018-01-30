Rose McGowan is clarifying her feelings about Meryl Streep after criticizing the Oscar-winning actress last month along with other actresses who planned to wear black to the 2018 Golden Globes.

"Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You'll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa," McGowan tweeted last month in reference to Harvey Weinstein and his ex-wife designer Georgina Chapman (Meryl responded with a lengthy statement).

"You know, it's not so much Meryl Streep specifically, it's just more of the establishment," McGowan told E! News Tuesday while promoting tonight's two-hour premiere of her E! documentary CITIZEN ROSE. "She released a statement and it was kinda shaming like ‘I didn't know in the 1990s,' or something that this happened to her. No, but you've been around for a long time too, longer than me. And you know, not this necessarily. But you know the score in Hollywood. I don't know if she lives in such a rarified circle that no one tells her anything, I can't say. I don't hate her. She's a tremendous actress, she's tremendously gifted, but anybody who kisses his ass is gross to me. Can't help it. Sorry."