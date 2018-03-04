EXCLUSIVE!

Taraji P. Henson Can't Stop Gushing Over Pal Mary J. Blige's Two Oscar Nominations

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 4:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Taraji P. Henson, Oscars 2018

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 2018 Oscars are just a moment away!

Tinsel Town's best and brightest are hitting the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and Taraji P. Henson is one of the many celebs who dazzled tonight.

The Empire star stopped by E!'s Live from the Red Carpet and chatted with Ryan Seacrest about introducing her palMary J. Blige's performance of "Mighty River," the song from Mudbound, which is nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Taraji said, "It's a heartfelt song so I have to pull it in and be regal. Hence the dress."

Talking about her friend, who is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her first acting role ever in Netflix's Mudbound, Taraji said, "The universe has a way of taking care of the good people. She's good. She's been through a lot."

The Hidden Figures actress continued to gush over her friend's two Oscar nominations. "This is [Mary's] reward for fighting for herself for being a great example to women and just the human race. Women love her. Men love her because she is a pure heart and you can't deny that," said Taraji.

Photos

2018 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Mary J. Blige, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Jimmy Kimmel is set to take the stage as tonight's host for the second year in a row despite that last year's last-minute Best Picture snafu.

The Shape of Water is currently leading the way with a whopping 13 nominations, while Dunkirk follows behind with eight nods. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri grabbed an impressive seven nominations. Phantom Thread and Darkest Hour aren't trailing too far behind.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Apple News , Top Stories , Taraji P. Henson , Mary J. Blige , 2018 Oscars , Oscars
Latest News
Jimmy Kimmel, Oscars 2017

Oscars 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Award Show

Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, 2018 Oscars

All the Reunions You May Have Missed at the 2018 Oscars

Allison Janney, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

The Most Memorable Quotes on the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

Jimmy Kimmel, 2018 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel Offers a Jet Ski to the Winner Who Gives the Shortest Speech in Monologue at 2018 Oscars

Allison Williams, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

How Allison Williams and Greta Gerwig Crossed the Fashion Finish Line at the 2018 Oscars

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

The Mary Poppins Returns Trailer Is Here and Emily Blunt Is Already Amazing

Sam Rockwell, Leslie Bibb, 2018 Oscars, Couples

Sam Rockwell Dedicates 2018 Oscars Win to Philip Seymour Hoffman: "This Is for My Old Buddy"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -