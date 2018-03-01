Taylor Swift Confirms Camila Cabello and Charli XCX Will Be Her reputation Tour Opening Acts

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Gary Miller/FilmMagic, Anthony Behar/Sipa USA
by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 3:20 PM
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Gary Miller/FilmMagic, Anthony Behar/Sipa USA
Are the Swifties ready for this big announcement?
Shortly after rumors started that Camila Cabello could be serving as Taylor Swift's opening act for her upcoming reputation tour, the "Shake It Off" singer decided to set the record straight once and for all.
In a new Instagram Story post, Taylor revealed the talented ladies who will be joining her on the road this spring.
"Hey guys! This is a reputation stadium tour update," she shared with her 106 million Instagram followers. "I've been wanting to tell you this for a really long time but the opening acts for the reputation stadium tour are Charli XCX and Camila Cabello."
She added, "I'm really excited. I hope you are too and I can't wait to see you. Can't wait to see them. Really excited just about the whole thing in general."
Music fans likely already know that Camila recently released her self-titled solo album that features massive hits including "Havana" and "Never Be the Same." As for Charli XCX, she recently released a mixtape titled Pop 2 featuring collaborations from Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo and more.
"I AM SO EXCITED THANK U TAYLOR FOR HAVING ME," Charli wrote on Twitter after the news broke.
The announcement comes close to two months before Taylor will kick off her tour in Glendale, Arizona.
While details on the tour remain tight-lip, the Grammy winner recently shared an image of "Repu-hearsals" on her Instagram page.
In addition, ticket sales have exceeded expectations leaving Taylor compelled to add additional tour dates across the country.
To see if Taylor is coming to your neck of the woods, visit her website.
